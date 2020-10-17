PASTORE, John C. Sr. "Chuck" At 79 years, in Revere, formerly of Boston's West End, October 14th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 57 years to Judith A. (Longo) Pastore. Cherished father of Lucy McCarthy & her husband David of Lynnfield & John C. Pastore, Jr. & his wife Karla of Wellesley. Proud grandfather to Madelyn E. McCarthy & Liam V. McCarthy, both of Lynnfield, Cole D. Pastore & Chloe A. Pastore, both of Wellesley. Dear brother of Florence Marcotullio & her late husband Robert of Peabody, Patricia Marshall & her husband Merrill of Bridgewater & the late Angela Griffin. Also lovingly survived by several nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Graveside Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 20th at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., EVERETT at 2:00 p.m. & immediately followed with interment. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era & Retiree of Delta Airlines after 26 years of service. A reminder: due to the ongoing pandemic & in compliance with regulations issued by the CDC, masks must be worn at al times at the cemetery & social distancing maintained. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere are honored to have assisted the family with the completion of funeral arrangements.