PEARSON, John C. Age 66, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly October 27th at home. Beloved son of the late Marguerite (Lynch) and Frank Pearson. Brother of David F. Pearson & his wife Teresa of Canton. Uncle of David Pearson, Jr. & his wife Megan, Michael Pearson & his wife Camille and Amanda Pearson. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday 2-4 pm. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019