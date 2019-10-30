Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOHN PEARSON
JOHN C. PEARSON

JOHN C. PEARSON Obituary
PEARSON, John C. Age 66, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly October 27th at home. Beloved son of the late Marguerite (Lynch) and Frank Pearson. Brother of David F. Pearson & his wife Teresa of Canton. Uncle of David Pearson, Jr. & his wife Megan, Michael Pearson & his wife Camille and Amanda Pearson. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday 2-4 pm. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
