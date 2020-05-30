|
RANAURO, John C. Sr. Of Arlington, passed away at the age of 91 on May 29. Beloved husband of Mary (Campobasso) Ranauro of Arlington. Loving father to Paul and his wife Karen of Pepperell, John of Arlington, Steven and his wife Tracey of Las Vegas, NV and the late Elaine Ranauro. Dear grandfather to Candace Ryan, Jodie Crowley, Justin Ranauro, Julia Ranauro and seven great-grandchildren. Son of the late Carmine & Mildred (Dellorfano) Ranauro and brother to the late Carmine Ranauro. Due to precautions surrounding Covid-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home in ARLINGTON, MA. A private burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020