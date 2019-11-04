|
|
RINDONE, John C. Of Everett, Nov. 4. Beloved husband of the the late Maryann (Mietus) Rindone. Loving father of Jason Barker and his wife Barbara of Revere and John Rindone and James Barker of Medford. Grandfather of John Joseph Rindone and his wife Molly, Diana Rindone, and Jay and Justin Barker. Great-grandfather of Harmony Rindone and Anthony Alomar. Visiting Hours at the Murphy OHara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. Prayer services at 6pm. Burial on Thursday morning in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Bedford. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506/ murphyohara.com
View the online memorial for John C. RINDONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019