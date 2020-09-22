ROCHE, John C. "Jack" Age 82, of Walpole passed away on September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was the loving father to Christopher Roche and his wife Maria of Brookline, and Kerry (Roche) Ferguson and her husband Christopher of Walpole. He was a devoted grandfather to Nicholas, Jamie, Jack, Jessica, Owen and Connor. Brother of Jeffrey of Needham, Julianne of Hyde Park, Joyce Marlow of CT, Jay of North Carolina, and Judy Bloyer of NC and the late James, Joseph, Jane, and Jerome. He also leaves behind his longtime companion Sherry Lavalle. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4-8 pm in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home at 455 Washington St., CANTON. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11:00 at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ecumenical Community Food Pantry of Norwood (150 Chapel Street, Norwood, MA 02062) or Father Bill's Place (430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301). Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
