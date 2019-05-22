|
|
WILLIAMS, John C. Of Wakefield, May 19, 2019, at age 53. Beloved son of William "Bill" Williams and his late wife Dorothy of Wakefield, and the late Patricia R. Mahoney. Dear brother of Jeanne Caraglia and her husband Joseph of Middleton, and Julie M. Pavia and her late husband Brian of Wakefield. Cherished uncle of Jessica, Matthew, Amanda, Katherine, and Nicholas. Also survived by his great-nephew, William. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of John's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday at 9am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Gifts in John's memory may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019