Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
JOHN C. WILLIAMS


WILLIAMS, John C. Of Wakefield, May 19, 2019, at age 53. Beloved son of William "Bill" Williams and his late wife Dorothy of Wakefield, and the late Patricia R. Mahoney. Dear brother of Jeanne Caraglia and her husband Joseph of Middleton, and Julie M. Pavia and her late husband Brian of Wakefield. Cherished uncle of Jessica, Matthew, Amanda, Katherine, and Nicholas. Also survived by his great-nephew, William. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of John's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday at 9am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Gifts in John's memory may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
