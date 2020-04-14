|
|
BUTMAN, John Campbell Of Portland, ME, age 69, died suddenly at home of natural causes on March 23, 2020. Surviving him are his adoring wife Nancy, his sons, Jeremy and Henry, and his siblings Marcia and Brad. A natural, vibrant storyteller, John loved the arts and believed in the goodness of people. He published seven books, including works of history, fiction, and satire. He founded two writing consultancies, notably Idea Platforms, Incorporated. John loved traveling, hiking, skiing, sailing, attending the theater or a baseball game. A devoted father and husband, an easy friend, all will miss his tremendous sense of humor and zeal for life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, PORTLAND. To view John's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
View the online memorial for John Campbell BUTMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020