Resources More Obituaries for JOHN HUENEFELD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN CARL HUENEFELD

Obituary Condolences Flowers HUENEFELD, John Carl (1928 - 2019) Age 90, of Bedford, MA died quietly at Concord's CareOne long-term care on June 14, 2019. John was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 25, 1928, and grew up on the Huenefeld family's lowland farm in Gregory, Arkansas, the son of Arnold Huenefeld and Kittie Sanderson Huenefeld. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Arnold, Jr., Donald and Paul, and his sister Mary. A graduate of Augusta Arkansas' Laura Conner High School (1946) and Kansas State College (BS-1950), where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, John subsequently earned his MS in history from the University of Arkansas, in 1954.



He served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army (1950-2), and later as a master sergeant with military intelligence in the Army reserves. In 1951, John married Georgia Mills, of Augusta, Arkansas, and they raised four children: Carl Frederick II (Rick) of Carlsbad, CA, Jan Huenefeld Anthony of Bedford, MA, Kurt Lofton of Shirley, MA, and Charles Konrad (Buck) of Ramona, CA. Together they have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A word smith at heart, between 1948 and 1968 John worked as a sports writer, daily reporter and editor on small newspapers in Kansas and Arkansas, a freshman English instructor at the University of Arkansas, a newsletter editor with Cambridge Associates of Boston, a book publishing marketing manager with Beacon Press of Boston, and a political campaign manager in Massachusetts.



In 1968, he founded The Huenefeld Company, Inc., management consultants to over 400 modest-sized book publishers, and through his lead role here, John was awarded the Publishers Marketing Association's Ben Franklin Award in 1987, for "distinguished contributions to entrepreneurial book publishing", and the Catholic Book Publishers Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2002, for his longterm work with 17 of their member publishers.



John was the author of two books: "The Community Activist's Handbook" (1970), Beacon Press, and "The Huenefeld Guide to Book Publishing" (6 editions, 1974-2002), Mills & Sanderson Publishers. For over 25 years, he also authored the popular newsletter, "The Huenefeld Report," and led countless publisher's marketing seminars for modest-sized publishers across the United States.



John Huenefeld was a longtime member of First Parish, Unitarian Universalist Church, Bedford, and the Bedford Democratic Town Committee. He served as president of the Davis School PTA, and was the founding president of Bedford's Friends of the Library. Following cremation, Mr. Huenefeld's ashes will be interred in the First Parish Memorial Garden, in Bedford. A Memorial Service in Mr. Huenefeld's honor will be held, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Parish Church, 75 Great Road, Bedford, MA 01730, Friends of the Bedford Free Public Library, or a . Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries