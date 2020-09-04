JOHN CARLSON

1/1
CARLSON, John "Jock" Age 62, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Doris (Garabedian) Carlson. Beloved husband of 39 years to Mary E. (Rogers) Carlson. Dear brother of Kristen Carlson, Stephanie Harvey and her husband Michael of MA, and Laura Bernieri of CA. Brother-in-law of the late Jane Lavenia and her husband Anthony, Deborah Scanlon and the late Thomas, and Lawrence Rogers and his wife Nancy of MA, and Leo Rogers and his wife Sandy of ME. Son-in-law of Mary (Rogers) Conway and the late Joseph. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jock was a skilled musician, golf enthusiast, longtime real estate pro and avid photographer. He felt that customer service was paramount and, as a property inspector, was especially protective of his clients, taking extra effort to ensure a safe and secure home purchase. He was a routine member of countless bands, playing both acoustic and electric guitar. In his later years, Jock became a master chef at heart, cooking countless dinners and trying numerous recipes; infamous for his Sunday morning brunch "festivities." Jock had a clear schedule of events, and his Saturday steak nights could not be broken. Jock will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation Services were private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
