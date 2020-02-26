|
BARTSCH, John Carlson Of Lincoln, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly of natural causes on February 23, 2020. Jonathan was 55 years old.
Jonathan is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Bartsch, a sophomore at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Anastasia was in Massachusetts visiting him at the time. He is also survived by Alexandra Bartsch, his former wife and resident of Lexington, Massachusetts, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert Bartsch and Kathy Schlesinger of St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, and his sister and brother-in-law Margita Bartsch and Steve Jackson of San Diego, California. Jonathan is also survived by his niece and nephew, Alison and Axel Bartsch of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, as well as his uncle, William Bartsch, of Warwick, New York. Jonathan was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Margot Bartsch, of San Diego California.
Jonathan was born and raised in San Diego, where he attended the San Diego public schools and later the Gifted Program in La Jolla, California, high school. He attended Brandeis University and the University of California at Santa Cruz where he studied Computer Engineering. After college, he moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands to assist his brother in building his home. Having expertise and abilities in computer hardware and software, Jonathan joined the Virgin Islands' first internet provider, Cobex, Inc. where he was the head software engineer. In 1997, it was there that he met his future wife, Alexandra Bartsch, who was practicing law in St. Thomas and asked to have him establish internet service in her law firm. Jonathan, Alexandra, and Anastasia lived in the Virgin Islands until 2001, when they moved to Lexington, Massachusetts, Alexandra's hometown. Jonathan became the Director of Information Services at Fisher College in Boston, Massachusetts, where he was employed for 19 years.
Jonathan enjoyed computers, astronomy, and model railroads. He was extraordinarily well read and remained an avid reader throughout his life. Services private. To write online condolences, please visit the Douglass Funeral Home website at www.douglassfh.com Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020