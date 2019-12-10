|
|
CARUSO, John Of Medford, December 10th. Beloved husband of 56 years to Ellie (Leveroni) Caruso. Devoted father of Maria Gundersen and her husband Karl, Denise Stevenson and her husband Tim, and Pasquale Caruso. Loving Papa of Christian Giordano, Zachary, Nolan and Oliver Stevenson, and Gianna Caruso. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, December 14th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to Salvation Army Of Massachusetts, 147 Berkeley St., Boston, MA 02116. Late Navy Veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019