Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
CASTALDO, John Of Bridgewater, formerly Moultonboro, NH, Arlington, North Andover and East Boston, age 91, June 25. Husband of the late Elaine T. (Capolupo) Castaldo. Father of John P. Castaldo and his husband David Myette of VT, Susan E. Tritto and her husband Dennis of Stoughton and Jeffrey Castaldo and his wife Caroline of North Andover. Beloved Papa of Julie Webber and her husband Robert, Dennis J. Tritto and his wife Erin, Jonathan, Alexandria, Christina, and Jason Castaldo. Great-grandfather of Bobby Webber and Landon Webber. Predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. He was known as Papa to everybody. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday, from 1-3 PM followed by Funeral Prayers at 3 PM. Donations in John's memory may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy #480, Columbia, MD 21044. Late retired owner of Atlantic Auto Body, Revere. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
