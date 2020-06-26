|
CHAGLASSIAN, Dr. John Of Belmont, passed away after a short illness on June 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Beirut, Lebanon to Dr. Hrant & Mrs. Anahid Chaglassian, he got his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in 1969 and completed his residency at Mass General Hospital in 1974 through Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chaglassian was a prominent Orthopaedic Surgeon at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA for 45 years. He is survived by his devoted wife Hasmig Chaglassian (n?e Baghdadian), his beloved children Ann Chaglassian, Alain Chaglassian and his fianc?e Sandra Afeyan, and Edward & Lerna Chaglassian, along with his treasured grandson, Luke John Chaglassian. He is also survived by his cherished nephews Alex and Haig Baghdassarian and their families, many cousins he adored, and close friends. Due to current public safety measures, private Funeral Services were held on June 23rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Children of Armenia Fund (COAF): coafkids.networkforgood.com/projects/103263-john-h-chaglassian For complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit:
