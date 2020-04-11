|
|
PHILLIPS, John Charles Jr. "Jack" Age 85, of Lincoln, MA, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of John Charles Phillips, Sr and Elizabeth Perry Phillips of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nickmeyer Phillips, daughters: Heather (Michael Kaminer), Hollis (Whitney Miskell), Jennifer (Sean Bisceglia); grandchildren, Lexi and Jake Kaminer, Jack, Elizabeth, and Christopher Bisceglia; and sister, Jill Cervantes. Jack and Joyce were high school sweethearts, attending Allegheny College together, and were married in 1957. Jack then obtained his masters from The Wharton School before serving in the US Army. In 1962, he joined The Rouse Company in the Mortgage Banking Department and worked in Pittsburgh, Chicago and D.C. Jack and his family moved to Weston, MA in 1975, and he joined Cabot Cabot and Forbes. He became an avid Boston sports fan, enjoying all teams and their championships. In 1982, he moved to and headed the marketing department at Copley Real Estate Advisors. In 1991, Jack and Joyce built their dream home in Landgrove, VT. There, Jack started The Phillips Company which later merged with Koza Partners of San Francisco. In 2012, he finally fully retired. His passion for sports remained and he enjoyed skiing in to his 82nd year. He had a love of education, exhibited by serving on the Board of Trustees at both Allegheny College and Burr and Burton Academy for many years. Jack also served on the boards of several corporations as well as churches that were dear to him. Jack was generous, kind, and could tell an amusing story that was always laced with his incredible wit. He mentored many and loved his family immensely. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Jack's memory may be sent to Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Avenue, Manchester, VT 05254. To share a remembrance in his online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020