P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Chapel
JOHN CHARLES PUOPOLO Obituary
PUOPOLO, John Charles Age 66 of Fall River, passed away suddenly on November 30, 2019. "The Good Shepherd," devoted husband, loving father, caring son, brother and indefatigable friend, advocate and ally to those in need, troubled or challenged in life or faith. John regretfully leaves his wife Cheryl, cherished son Andrew and his partner Cassondra, daughter Erin Cunningham, grandchildren, Tommy and his wife Cristina, Samuel, Maxwell, Hugh, John and Katherine, and great-grandchild Thomas. John also leaves brothers, Domenic, James and Paul, who grew up witness to his sensitive nature, admiring the depths of his empathy, and conscious of his kind, forgiving and most compassionate soul. John's success as a husband, Dad, professional and person, stand testament to his humane gifts, good nature, tested resilience, faith in God, and touchstone love and pride he felt for his family, always. Rest in Peace John, and be not afraid as heaven, your loving parents, too many friends, cherished pets and an indebted flock await.   Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, December 4th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000     
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
