DiSABATO, John Christopher "Chris" Age 63, of Newton, passed away at his home on June 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Corrine (Tocci) Di Sabato, who passed away only 5 hours before him, and his father, John L. Di Sabato. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Mary Hetz, her husband Stephen, of El Paso, TX, Debra Panella, her husband Michael, of Needham, and Michael Di Sabato, his wife Patricia, of Manchester, NH, 10 nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and nephews. Chris also leaves behind many special friends from his work, residence, and community activities. Chris was a member of the Newton Special Olympics and was an avid Boston sports fan! He had a special love of life. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Services will be private. Donations can be made to the Price Center, 27 Christina St., Newton, MA 02461. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020