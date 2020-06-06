Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DISABATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" DISABATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" DISABATO Obituary
DiSABATO, John Christopher "Chris" Age 63, of Newton, passed away at his home on June 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Corrine (Tocci) Di Sabato, who passed away only 5 hours before him, and his father, John L. Di Sabato. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Mary Hetz, her husband Stephen, of El Paso, TX, Debra Panella, her husband Michael, of Needham, and Michael Di Sabato, his wife Patricia, of Manchester, NH, 10 nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and nephews. Chris also leaves behind many special friends from his work, residence, and community activities. Chris was a member of the Newton Special Olympics and was an avid Boston sports fan! He had a special love of life. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Services will be private. Donations can be made to the Price Center, 27 Christina St., Newton, MA 02461. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for John Christopher "Chris" DiSABATO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -