HARNEY, John Christopher Chris, or "Christy" to many of his friends, passed away on September 15th surrounded by his family. Born in Crannagh, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. He came to the United States in 1963. In 1968, he founded City Lock Company and worked there until his recent retirement. He had a great zest for life, adventure, and fun. Always quick with a joke, he made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, boating, old cars, and spending his winters in Florida. Survived by his wife of over 50 years, Mary Beatrice (née Normanly), his three children Sean Harney and wife Valerie of Canton, Sheila Bligh and her husband Robert of Medfield, Stephen Harney and his wife Kelly of Canton, and nine beloved grandchildren: Brooke, Shauna, and Keeley Harney of Canton, Lily, Declan, and Fiona Bligh of Medfield, Connor, Nolan, and Shane Harney of Canton, and his faithful companion dog, Mr. Tinker. Brother of Joseph Harney and his wife Sally of Walpole, Patrick Harney and his wife Teresa of Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Ireland, Lena Nurney of Scituate and the late Mae, Bridie, Martha, Kitty, and Michael. Also survived by his cherished nieces, nephews, and many cousins here in the United States and Ireland. His family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him, especially the nurses of the Neuroscience ICU of Brigham and Women's Hospital. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, September 21st at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Friday 3-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his name to The . For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019