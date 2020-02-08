|
|
COLLINS, Br. John M. C.F.X. Age 83, of Adams, formerly Brother Mark, C.F.X., a Xaverian Brother for 60 years, died Feb. 7. Brother John taught in Xaverian schools and served as novice master and a spiritual director for many years. In addition to his brothers in religion, he leaves several nieces, no nephews, as well as a dear friend and fellow member of the Community of the Way, Dian Shucard of Adams. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Collins and an uncle, Brother Lionel Doyle, C.F.X. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10AM-10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother John's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. For full obit, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020