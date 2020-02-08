Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BR. JOHN COLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BR. JOHN COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Br. John M. C.F.X. Age 83, of Adams, formerly Brother Mark, C.F.X., a Xaverian Brother for 60 years, died Feb. 7. Brother John taught in Xaverian schools and served as novice master and a spiritual director for many years. In addition to his brothers in religion, he leaves several nieces, no nephews, as well as a dear friend and fellow member of the Community of the Way, Dian Shucard of Adams. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Collins and an uncle, Brother Lionel Doyle, C.F.X. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10AM-10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother John's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. For full obit, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -