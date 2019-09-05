|
CONNEELY, John Of Marshfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Deirdre H. (Garvey); loving father of Donna Wencis and her husband Mark of Marshfield, Deirdre O'Keefe and her husband Michael of Millis, John Conneely of Marshfield, Patrick Conneely of Brighton, and the late Thomas Conneely; cherished "Poppy" to Sean and his wife Libbie, Christina and her husband Matthew, Charles, Danielle and her husband Kevin, Mark, Matthew, Michaela, Deirdre, Finn, and great-grandchild, Joey. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Maher) Conneely, John leaves his sisters, Noreen and Sally. He was predeceased by siblings, Padraic, Peter, Seamus, Martin, Michael, Bridie, and Mary. Poppy was a special man with strong work ethics. His focus in life was undoubtedly his family. He was a fun Poppy who loved to tease his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He particularly loved spending time with his wife of over 60 years. He found joy in holding her hand right until his last breath. He could be found walking the beach as it reminded him of the Aran Islands. Poppy enjoyed working in his yard and had quite the artistic flair to his creations. He will be truly missed and forever loved. Services will be private. For online guestbook please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019