CONNOLLY, John "Jacky" Of Revere, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Boston on April 8, 1951 to the late Thomas and Marguerite "Peggy" (Chandler). Devoted father of Christopher Connolly and his wife Melanie of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Brianna, Michaela, and Victoria. Dear brother of Thomas Connolly and his wife Mary of Winthrop, Judith McGhee and her husband William of Harwich port, and Robert Connolly, Sr., and his wife Susan of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jack loved the beach (Rocky Beach) and was referred to as Weaser by his Beachmont friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Jacky was a long time compositor with the Malden Evening News. Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Bounfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., Angel, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or at mspca.org
