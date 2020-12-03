1/1
JOHN CONNOLLY
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNOLLY, John "Jacky" Of Revere, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Boston on April 8, 1951 to the late Thomas and Marguerite "Peggy" (Chandler). Devoted father of Christopher Connolly and his wife Melanie of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Brianna, Michaela, and Victoria. Dear brother of Thomas Connolly and his wife Mary of Winthrop, Judith McGhee and her husband William of Harwich port, and Robert Connolly, Sr., and his wife Susan of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jack loved the beach (Rocky Beach) and was referred to as Weaser by his Beachmont friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Jacky was a long time compositor with the Malden Evening News. Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Bounfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., Angel, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or at mspca.org. For guestbook, please visit

www.buonfiglio.com. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved