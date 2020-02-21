|
CORCORAN, John Age 72, a well-known Irish folk singer and children's entertainer who had a second career as a movie stuntman, died Feb. 21, 2020, at his Peabody home. Born in Lynn, the oldest of 15 children, he was a mainstay at Boston's Irish music venues and at the Prince Restaurant in Saugus. He also worked as a stuntman and actor in dozens of movies and television shows. Visiting Hours will be held at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020