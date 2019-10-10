Home

JOHN CROWLEY


1930 - 2019
JOHN CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY, John On Friday, June 28, 2019, John Joseph (JC) Crowley left this earth at age 89 to join his beloved wife of 50 years, Ann Voner Crowley.

John was born on May 15, 1930, in Medford, MA. He served with 101st Combat Engineers 26 Yankee Division from 1947 - 1959. He then served 3 more years with the Army reserve 319th Combat Engineers.

John moved with Ann to Buzzards Bay in 1985, where he was active member of the volunteer community for 30 years.

He leaves his children Valerie Voner, Walter Voner, John P. Crowley, Michael J. Crowley, Jeffrey Voner, and Patricia Crowley Smith, as well as 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

A celebration honoring his life will be held in the spring, please check www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
