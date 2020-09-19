CALLAHAN, John D. Of Plymouth. Age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his family. John was born in Boston, MA, and grew up in Quincy, MA. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High school and UMass Amherst. He spent 30 years working as a School Food Service Director for the towns of Norwell and Weymouth, MA. John retired from the Weymouth Public Schools in 2004 to care for his parents. He spent the last 14 years working part-time as a medical van driver for the Hingham Elder Services. He loved his passengers and enjoyed his time chatting with them on their drives. John is survived by his beloved wife Martha, her daughter Sarah Lawless, and his four children Scott Callahan and wife Brandy, Amy Gardner, Sarah Callahan and wife Aundrea, Marcy Gaudet and husband Rich. He had seven grandchildren: Haydn, Meghan, Sierra, Sydney, Madison, Ryan, Mason and his dog, Tucker. He leaves behind his brother Steve Callahan, who was also his best friend, Steve's wife Diana, and their children Jack Callahan and Elizabeth Al Shehabi. John played tennis at the Weymouth Club for many years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards,or walking with his beloved dog Tucker in the woods. Visiting Hours: Services are private