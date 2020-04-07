Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOHN PAOLERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. DELLA PAOLERA Jr.

JOHN D. DELLA PAOLERA Jr. Obituary
DELLA PAOLERA, John D. Jr. Age 55, of Andover, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Joan (Curran) Della Paolera, devoted father of John D. Della Paolera, III & his fiancée Kayla Zadrozny of Medford, cherished son of the late John D. Della Paolera, Sr. and Lillian M. (Clark) Della Paolera. John is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours: At the family's request, all Funeral Services for John will be private. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
