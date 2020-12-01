GUISTI, John D. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Quincy and Walpole, November 27, 2020, age 59. Devoted son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti. Loving brother of Sheila A. Flaherty and her husband, Kevin, of Duxbury, Edward C. Guisti of Norwood, Michael E. Guisti of Attleboro, Richard D. Guisti and his wife, Lucy, of Mansfield, Timothy D. Guisti of Walpole, Keri A. Guisti of Walpole, and the late Robert V. Guisti, who passed just 16 days earlier. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Walpole Food Pantry, P.O. Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081 or the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com