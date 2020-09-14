1/1
JOHN D. HYNES
HYNES, John D. Of West Roxbury and Roslindale, passed away on September 14, 2020. John was a longtime fixture on Centre St. as well as Roslindale Square. He could often be found holding court at Diane's Bakery, and Anna's Donuts. He enjoyed conversing with the Boston Firemen, whom he often visited at the station. John was a faithful parishioner of St. Theresa's Church, West Roxbury. Beloved son of the late Helen (Kearney) Hynes. Devoted brother of the late Joseph T. Hynes and his surviving wife Mary M. Hynes of Milton. Uncle of Joseph T. Hynes, Jr. of Milton. Also survived by several cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Church, West Roxbury, on Wednesday, September 16th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. (Masks required, maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 regulations). Interment New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Ethos, West Roxbury, or to Rogerson House, Roslindale. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
