|
|
McDONALD, John D. Of Needham, formerly of Somerville, a loving husband, father and talented musician passed away at age 67 of Covid-19 and following a long battle with Huntington's Disease on April 28, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Margaret (Hayes) McDonald, devoted father of Travis McDonald of Denver, CO, Ryan McDonald and his wife Leslie of New York City, and Lindsay McDonald of Brookline, MA. He was also looking forward to welcoming his soon-to-be granddaughter in May. John was the dear brother of Walter McDonald of Somerville, Maureen Sullivan and her husband Tom of Rhode Island, Kathleen Antoncecchi and her husband Robert of Sandwich, Brian McDonald of Sandwich, and the late David McDonald. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Celebration of his Life will be held and announced at a later date for all relatives, friends and fellow musicians to attend. For complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020