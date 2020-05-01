Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN D. MCDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, John D. Of Needham, formerly of Somerville, a loving husband, father and talented musician passed away at age 67 of Covid-19 and following a long battle with Huntington's Disease on April 28, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Margaret (Hayes) McDonald, devoted father of Travis McDonald of Denver, CO, Ryan McDonald and his wife Leslie of New York City, and Lindsay McDonald of Brookline, MA. He was also looking forward to welcoming his soon-to-be granddaughter in May. John was the dear brother of Walter McDonald of Somerville, Maureen Sullivan and her husband Tom of Rhode Island, Kathleen Antoncecchi and her husband Robert of Sandwich, Brian McDonald of Sandwich, and the late David McDonald. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Celebration of his Life will be held and announced at a later date for all relatives, friends and fellow musicians to attend. For complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -