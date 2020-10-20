O'BRIEN JR., John D. Of Saugus, age 59, October 18th. Beloved husband of Jeanmarie (Sweeney) O'Brien, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage & 34 years of friendship. Loving father of Joseph, John "Jack", and Hannah O'Brien, all of Saugus. Cherished son of John D. & Anna (O'Leary) O'Brien of Saugus. Dear brother of Denise O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien & his wife, Pamela Casey O'Brien, all of Saugus, & Kevin O'Brien & his wife, Lauren, of N. Reading; and brother-in-law of Susan Lee & her husband, Tony, of Ontario, CA, Joseph Sweeney of Stirling, Kelley Hannon & her husband, Michae,l of Hingham. Son-in-law of Jean & the late Joseph Sweeney of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family & friends. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings & proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation @ glioblastomafoundation.org
. For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
.