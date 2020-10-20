1/1
JOHN D. O'BRIEN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN JR., John D. Of Saugus, age 59, October 18th. Beloved husband of Jeanmarie (Sweeney) O'Brien, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage & 34 years of friendship. Loving father of Joseph, John "Jack", and Hannah O'Brien, all of Saugus. Cherished son of John D. & Anna (O'Leary) O'Brien of Saugus. Dear brother of Denise O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien & his wife, Pamela Casey O'Brien, all of Saugus, & Kevin O'Brien & his wife, Lauren, of N. Reading; and brother-in-law of Susan Lee & her husband, Tony, of Ontario, CA, Joseph Sweeney of Stirling, Kelley Hannon & her husband, Michae,l of Hingham. Son-in-law of Jean & the late Joseph Sweeney of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family & friends. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings & proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation @ glioblastomafoundation.org. For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved