RYDER, John D. Attorney John D. Ryder, 79, of Lakeville, MA died May 1, 2020 from Covid-19 at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Middleboro. Born December 30, 1940, he was the son of Nathaniel D. Ryder and Sybil (Thomas) Ryder. Atty. Ryder graduated from Middleboro High School, Dartmouth College and Suffolk Law School. John leaves two sons John D. Ryder, Jr. and Jeffrey Ryder of E. Taunton, MA; two brothers Donald Ryder and his wife Margaret of France, Thomas Ryder and his wife Sonnie of NC and a sister Martha Payne and her husband Eric of ME, along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife Carle Ryder of Worcester, MA. John grew up in Middleboro and then lived most of his life in Lakeville. Atty. Ryder practiced law for over 40 years and had a successful law office in Lakeville. John was an avid sports fan and devoted father to his two sons. He loved gardening and was an accomplished tennis player, winning many titles and trophies. John served on many committees and boards in his lifetime including The Massachusetts Bar Association and The Plymouth County Bar Association. He was a Trustee on the board for Eastern Bank and a member of the First Congregational Church in Middleboro. All Services are private due to Covid-19, with Burial taking place at Rock Village Cemetery. To print obituary or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford Street Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-9655
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020