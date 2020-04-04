Boston Globe Obituaries
STANLEY, John D. "Jack" Of Burlington, formerly of Charlestown, April 4. Beloved husband of 60 years of Dorothy M. "Dot" (Benoit). Loving father of Paula Swensen of Boise, ID & her late husband Daniel, Christine Gibson & her husband Charles of Milford, NH, David of Olympia, WA, Mark & his wife Cynthia of Arlington, VA, and Derek Stanley-Hunt & his husband Douglas of Seattle, WA. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, & Thomas Gibson, Cai Li Stanley, and Kepler, Anton, & Cordelia Stanley-Hunt. Brother of the late William, George, and Paul Stanley. Also survived by many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803 or New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or www.nechv.org For obituary, online guest book, and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
