Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church of Needham
1132 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
TEACHOUT, John D. Of West Harwich, formerly of Needham, passed away on Tuesday, January 14th. He was 78 years old. John was born and raised in Lydonville, VT, the youngest of 6 children. He served in the U.S. Air Force after high school, eventually becoming a sales engineer for several companies before founding his own business, Trans Tech International, located in Needham. He was active in the Needham community, and was a former member of the Needham Exchange Club. John was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (D'addesio) Teachout. He is survived by his son Christopher and his wife Susanne and their children, Sophie and William, and his son Michael of Ashland. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathryn D'addesio of Needham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tuesday, January 21st from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church of Needham, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11am. Interment to follow at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, 2095 Main St., Brewster, MA 02361, or to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in his memory would be appreciated. Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
