CROWLEY, John David "Jack" Of Naples, FL, formerly of Danvers, Mashpee and Malden, passed away at age 83 from complications from a stroke on September 6, 2019. Jack was married to his beloved late wife, Carol, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. He was the son of George ("Pete") Crowley and Grace (O'Brien) Crowley of Malden. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Crowley and his wife Jennifer of Littleton; four grandchildren, Mary and Maggie Crowley of Littleton, and Michael and Brian Crowley of Midlothian, Virginia. He also leaves behind his brother-in law, Michael Vasily and his wife Maureen of Melrose, his sister-in-law, Joan Maher and her husband Joe formerly of Wenham, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his loving son, David, Sgt. First Class U.S. Army. Visiting Hours are on September 28, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m., followed by Memorial Service in his memory, both to be held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main Street (Rt. 114), MIDDLETON, MA, followed by a burial service at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, and expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory can be made to the , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Mackey Funeral Home www.mackeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019