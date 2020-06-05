|
|
SHUMWAY, John David Jr. Age 60, of Concord, MA, passed away on May, 31st 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melinda Mitchell Shumway, and his two children, Caroline and Jack. He was the son of the late Dr. John David Shumway and Sally Shumway of Palm Beach Gardens, and brother of Michael Shumway of New Hampshire. Graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, CT and Cornell University. Due to the current restrictions of Covid, Services will take place in the summer of 2021.The family asks you to please share any remembrances or photos directly with them. Donations can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. www.giving.massgeneral.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020