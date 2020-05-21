|
MALCOM, John Davidson Jr. Age 86, formerly of Lynnfield, MA, for 53 years and currently a beloved resident of RiverCourt Residences in Groton, MA, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the son of the late John D. Malcolm, Sr. and Helen (Johnstone) Malcolm. John was proceeded in his passing by his wife Carol (Minchin) Malcolm and his sister Helen (Malcolm) Stickney. John is survived by his brother, Charles Malcolm and his wife Judy of Oregon. John is the beloved father of: Susan Malcolm (Florida), Cynthia Martell and her husband Paul (Groton), John D. Malcolm, III, and his fiancée Suzanne Oslander (Connecticut), Scott Malcolm and his wife Cindy (Kansas), 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. John also leaves behind many caring family and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the Wakefield/Lynnfield United Methodist Church. Donations may be made to Nevins Farm/MSPCA, Methuen, MA Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, GROTON. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020