DEMELLO, John III United States Marine Age 74, peacefully passed in his home in Medford with his loving wife, Barbara Demello by his side on Tuesday, December 3rd. He is survived by his son Christopher Getchell and his wife Michelle of Wilmington (formerly of Medford). His sisters Ann Marie Bonugli and Elizabeth Andreas. His grandson Jamie Baker and granddaughters Caitlyn Ortiz and Jessica Murphy. His two great-grandsons Joshua and Caleb Ortiz and his nephew Nicky and niece Natasha Bonugli. John graduated from high school in New Bedford, MA and joined the Marine Corps after graduation. After proudly serving his country, John began his career as a carpenter for Boston University, where he worked for 32 years. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John had a love for fishing and gardening and was always willing to share his delicious tomatoes. Visiting Hours: Per his wishes, there will be a Celebration of John's Life held on Sunday, January 5th at the Medford Elks Lodge, 19 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155 from 12-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019