Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Watertown, MA
JOHN DISTEFANO
JOHN DISTEFANO

JOHN DISTEFANO Obituary
DiSTEFANO, John Age 87 of Newton. May 23, 2020. Beloved husband to Linda (Tiberio) DiStefano. Loving father of John DiStefano and his wife Nelia and Lori McAuliffe & her husband Dan. Cherished Nonno to Marissa and Danny McAuliffe. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday at 2 in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020
