DiSTEFANO, John Age 87 of Newton. May 23, 2020. Beloved husband to Linda (Tiberio) DiStefano. Loving father of John DiStefano and his wife Nelia and Lori McAuliffe & her husband Dan. Cherished Nonno to Marissa and Danny McAuliffe. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday at 2 in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020