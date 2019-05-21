Boston Globe Obituaries
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
JOHN DORIAN CURTIN Jr.

JOHN DORIAN CURTIN Jr. Obituary
CURTIN, John Dorian Jr. May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Clark). Loving father of Maura Lundie, Margaret Begley and John D. Curtin, III. Dear brother of Peggy Hutchinson. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24 at 10AM in St. Paul Parish, 29 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge. Visiting Hours will be Thursday from 4-6PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. Interment will take place later this summer in Castine, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Hatch Community Youth Fund at www.thehatchfund.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
