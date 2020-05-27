|
PERRY, John Douglas Jr. PhD December 19, 1939 - May 15, 2020
The family of John Douglas Perry, Jr., is sad to announce that Doug succumbed to his illness at his home in Branford, Connecticut on May 15.
The son of John Douglas Perry, Sr. and Miriam Cosand Perry, Doug was born in 1939 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and raised a Quaker. Prof. Perry attended nearby Episcopal Academy and graduated from Yale University in 1961. He received a PhD from Temple University, with his dissertation on James Agee and the American Romantic Tradition, in 1968.
Doug was a longtime professor of English Literature at Simmons College, during which time he served as a Curriculum Chair and as the Chair of the English Department from 2007-2011. In his 44 years of teaching at Simmons, Doug always believed in his students; he counted on their being, in his words, "hardworking and brave." He never boasted, and he never violated his principles; he was pragmatic, reasonable, and above all, kind. His colleagues saw him as embodying the best of what teaching had to offer. Throughout his life, Doug explored his passion for good writing, great music and classic film.
In addition to his widow, Ann Marie, he is survived by his children Christopher, Evelyn, Nicholas and Scout Perry and five grandchildren Benjamin, Ally, Ethan, Amelia and Franklin, by his stepsons Dan, David, Douglas and Gary DeSimone and their children Daniel, Dillon, Jonathan, Lily, Ava, Leo, Declan and Ella, as well as his sister Judith Perry McCaffrey.
Doug was buried on a sunny, breezy day along the Mystic River at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, Connecticut on May 19. Please hold him, his family and friends in the Light. Please see his online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020