BILUNAS, John E. Of Norton, died August 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
John loved music and sang and played guitar in multiple bands over the years. He enjoyed golf, yard sales, fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, and summers on the Cape. He also enjoyed early morning trips to the casino with his wife, and lazy afternoons with his dogs. He was a talented carpenter for many years, who loved working with his hands and was extremely artistic. John grew up in the Lithuanian Village in Brockton and was proud of his Lithuanian heritage. He had a love for dragons, which started when his father was in the Navy stationed in Japan. That love was displayed through his tattoos. John's personality shined through his sense of humor, quick wit, and his kind hearted soul. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Son of the late Alfred and Florence Bilunas. Beloved husband of Rene? (Robichaud) Bilunas of Norton. Father of John E. Bilunas Jr. of Whitman and grandfather of Olivia Bilunas. Cherished brother of James Bilunas of Boston, Robert Bilunas of FL, and the late Deborah Duff. Loving uncle of Amy Bilunas and other nieces and nephews. Also survived by his two beloved dogs Lizzy and Elle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral home service will be Thursday at 11 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Animal Protection Center of Southern Massachusetts,1300 W. Elm St. Extension, Brockton, MA 02301. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019