CHISHOLM, John E. Passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home in Brooksby Village in Peabody, Massachusetts. He was 92. John was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Doris I. (Bonness) Chisholm, his brothers, Herbert B. Chisholm and Alvah D. Chisholm, and his good friend Beatrice Bain. John is survived by his brother Roy B. Chisholm, Sarah E. Chisholm - his niece to whom he was guardian, several nieces and nephews, and his many friends at Brooksby. Please visit ccbfuneral.com
for an extended obituary and guestbook. View the online memorial for John E. CHISHOLM