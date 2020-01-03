|
CREHAN, John E. "Jack" Age 81, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Wednesday January 1, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary "Patricia" (Faherty) Crehan, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born July 10, 1938, in Boston, a son of the late William J. and Kathleen A. (McGowan) Crehan, he was a resident of Franklin since 1966. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Sean C. Crehan and his wife Elizabeth of Wrentham, a daughter, Julie M. Peters and her husband James of Houlton, Maine, 2 sisters, Barbara Urquiza and her husband Jose of Oregon, & Frances Schurko of Medford. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Erin, Meghan, Audrey, Laurel, Annabella, his nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was the brother of the late William Crehan, son-in-law of the late Martin and Mary (Minnehan) Faherty and father-in-law of the late Melissa Crehan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Tuesday, Jan. 7th, at 9:30AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 10:30AM. Interment with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling Hours are Monday, Jan. 6th, from 4-7PM. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St., Franklin, MA 02038Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020