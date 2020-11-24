DELOURY, John E. "Eddie" Age 84 of York, ME, Naples, FL and formerly of Andover, MA passed away suddenly and peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his home in Maine. Eddie was born in Cambridge, MA on July 19, 1936 to the late B. David and Caroline (Farnham) Deloury. Eddie grew up in Lexington and graduated from Arlington High School. Upon graduating he enlisted in the Navy Seabees and proudly served in the construction battalion in Trinidad. After serving, Eddie founded Deloury Construction Company in 1960 and continued operations for 40 years. It is still thriving under second generation management. He had a full life with many accomplishments, adventures, and stories. His love for hard work was only exceeded by his love for his family and friends. He was a generous man and did not think of himself when it came to the needs of others. He was a loyal and trustworthy person, constantly reaching out to his friends and family to see how they were. He was a proud Grandpa who loved watching each of his grandchildren in their various activities. He was an avid golfer, golfing all the way up to this summer. He was a member of the Andover Sportsman Club and enjoyed being a member of several country clubs over the years. He loved going to breakfast with his friends. He was deeply respected by his family for his dedication, work ethic, provision, faith, love and support. He is also respected by many people, in various walks of life, for the same reasons. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Spears Deloury, his daughter, Deanna and her husband Scott, and their children Michael, Joshua and his wife Lin Lin, Adam and his wife Katrina, and Amanda. His son David and his wife Christine, and their children Shane, Andrew, Brianna, and Trey. And his son Eric, all of Andover, MA. His mother-in-law, Barbara Spears, and his 4 siblings, Margaret "Peggy" DeMeritt, B. David, Virginia "Ginny" Rivenburg, and Caroline "Cally" and her husband John Lequin; as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA 01810. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, you can place an extra donation in the offering the next time you visit your place of worship, in Eddie's memory. Please do it with a smile in memory of him.