DOLAN, John E. Of Chelsea, formerly of Everett, September 3, 2019 at 70 years of age. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. (Gormley) Dolan, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Devoted father of Christine D. Lightburn and her husband Jim of Andover, John E. Dolan and his wife Clarissa of NY, Denise Hatem and her husband Justin of NH. Brother of the late Peter Dolan. Brother-in-law of William Gormley of Saugus, Diane Wood of Everett, Rosemary Dolan of Melrose. Also lovingly survived by 4 grandchildren, Maggie and Ally Lightburn of Andover, Riley and Joseph Dolan of NY and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Visiting Hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. John's Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home following the Visiting Hours at 12 Noon. Interment is private. Retired Everett Public School Principal, dedicating over 30 years in the Everett School Department. Past basketball coach for Everett High School. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or on-line at www.jdrf.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019