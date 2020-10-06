DUNN, John E. Of Dedham and The Villages, FL, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Doherty) Dunn. Devoted father of Jennifer Dunn and her partner Mark Podgurski of Dedham and the late John Dunn, Jr. Grandfather of Hannah Crowley of Dedham. Brother of Christopher Dunn of Watertown, Charles Dunn of Sudbury, Barry Dunn of Watertown, Mary Beth Davis of Medway, Carol Walsh of Cumberland, RI, and Eileen Amrock of Cumberland, RI. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John worked as a customer service representative for the N.E. Telephone Co. He was a Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army and a member of the Dedham American Legion Post 18. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, Oct. 9 from 8:30-10:15am followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in The Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
