GREELEY, John E. Of Readville, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Lifelong foreman for P. Caliacco Construction Company. Beloved husband of Lorraine (McCarthy) Greeley. Devoted father of Michael Greeley, Kim Murphy and husband Michael, John Greeley and wife Susan, all of Readville, Patrick Greeley and Terri of Hyde Park. (Papa John) cherished grandfather of Conor, Kelsey, Nolan, Amanda, Johnny, Alyson, Elizabeth, Aiden, Brendan, Campbell. Brother of Thomas Greeley, Janet Repetto, Carol Belger and the late Anthony, Frederick, Robert, Anne and Marion. Son of the late Frederick Greeley and Jennifer (Rico) Greeley. Visiting hours Thursday from 9:00 to 10:30 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, MA. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Massachusetts General Hospital for Children c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA. John was a lifelong member of the Sunset Bocce Club with so many friends, in-laws, loving nieces and nephews. We will have a celebration of John's life in the future when it is safe for everyone to be together.



