|
|
GROMAN, John E. Honoring the Life of John Groman John Edward Groman, 74, of Brays Island Plantation, Sheldon, SC and formerly of Dover, MA, died on August 24th after multiple illnesses. John was born in New Britain, Connecticut on May 24, 1945 to the late Walter and Mary (Zelek) Groman. The parents were hardworking people of modest means who instilled a strong work ethic and the importance of a good education. When John's sister, Janice moved to New York City as a teenager to study ballet, she lived with a prominent Manhattan family who introduced the Gromans to St. Paul's School in Concord, NH. John matriculated there in 1958, and was competitive both in academics and athletics. He was also rumored to have held the school's record for highest number of demerits for his antics. He graduated in 1963 with highest honors and in 1967 earned a BS (cum laude) at Yale University and went on to Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar in 1969. In 1972, John and three of his Harvard classmates, co-founded Fraternal Systems, Inc. which became Epsilon Data Management. Epsilon developed and managed sophisticated database communication systems for fraternities, membership groups, religious and political organizations as well as non-profits and corporations. It was Epsilon that created the first affinity program for airlines, known today as "frequent flyer programs." His friend and former colleague, Steve Cone said, "John was a brilliant strategic thinker and was the creative force behind the personalized direct mail which helped our clients increase both memberships and fundraising. Today, in large part because of John's marketing excellence, Epsilon is still the largest direct response agency in the world." In 1990, American Express acquired Epsilon. John's role always focused on creative and strategic marketing, and American Express leveraged John's brilliance and had him consult with Amex clients across America and the World. John was a highly sought-after speaker for his cut-to-the-chase intuitive understanding of direct marketing. He instinctively knew how to motivate donors and supporters. In fact, he had a button in his office that said "Mahatma," which translated means "deep-souled." Groman always aimed for the soul. In 1993, he founded Bella Santé, a collection of highly successful luxury day and medical spas in the Boston area. John was a man of great complexity. When news of his passing started to spread, his wife of 45 years Cara (Finnegan) Groman, began hearing from friends and colleagues who had benefited from being in John's force field: they called him a genius, provocative, inspirational, ambitious, loyal, driven, loving, generous, opinionated, supportive, brusque, intense, and somewhat frightening. One friend said if John were an animal, he'd be an armadillo: hard outer crust, and soft on the inside. John was a study in contrasts. John had two drives in his life: to make money to improve his family's life, and then to give it away to improve the lives of others. In addition to his wife, Cara, John leaves two children, Madeline Groman Richard and her husband Shawn; a son, Andrew, and his wife Hadley (Meenan); three grandchildren, Henry, Amelia and Charlie; and two brothers, Walter and David. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Janice. Contributions in his memory can go to Recovery Journeys, Inc., PO Box 384, Sheldon, SC 29941, an organization John and Cara founded to provide rich experiences and support for people suffering from addiction, poverty, and other factors that limit personal growth. A Celebration of Life in John's honor will take place for family and friends on Saturday, September 28th, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Atlantica, 44 Border Street, Cohasset, MA. To RSVP please email: [email protected]
View the online memorial for John E. GROMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019