|
|
HOOLEY, John E. 71 years of age. Of Cambridge formerly of Charlestown & Plymouth September 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late John E. & Thomasina C. (Casey) Hooley. Beloved brother of the late Margaret, Maryann & Richard Hooley. Dear & devoted friend of Susie & Tommy Howard & many other friends. Also a devoted friend of "Bill W". Relatives & friends are invited to attend John's Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28, at 11 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Former member of International Association of Stage & Theatre Employees Union Local # 11. Kindly make a memorial donation in John's name to The Charlestown Recovery House, 15 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019