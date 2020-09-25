1/
JOHN E. KENNEY
1939 - 2020
KENNEY, John E. Of Watertown, formerly of Waltham. September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Annette J. (Desmeules) Kenney. Father of Heather L. Kenney (Leon Brink) of Milton and Nicole K. Phillips (Simon) of Milton. Grandfather of Quin Brink, Will Brink, Paige Phillips and Harrison Phillips. Brother of the late Frances Vallucci, Barbara Rosse and Olive Harris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Tuesday, September 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Wednesday, September 30th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
SEP
30
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
