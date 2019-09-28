Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave
South Boston, MA
View Map
MULDOWNEY, John E. Sr. Of South Boston, passed away on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen E. (Byrne) Muldowney. Devoted father of John, Jr., his wife Danielle of Dorchester, James, his wife Laura of Cohasset, Steven, his wife Nicole of Braintree, Ellen Phaneuf, and her husband Joseph of Milton. Loving son of the late James F. and Anna (Malfie) Muldowney. Dear brother of Helen Duffley, her late husband Paul, Carol Muldowney, Margaret Kelly and her husband Thomas, all of South Boston. Loving "Papa" of Matthew, Nicholas, James, Riley, Braeden, Ethan, Camden, Ronin, Nathan, Addyson and Avery. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Monday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, Tuesday at 10:00AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all Services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
