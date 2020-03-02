Home

JOHN E. MURRAY


1933 - 2020
MURRAY, John E. Age 86 of Salem, MA died March 1, 2020. John was born in Quincy, MA and graduated North Quincy High in 1951 as class president. After his discharge from the Army he graduated Boston College in 1959 at the top of his class and Harvard University with an MBA in 1961. He taught business for 35 years at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, MA. John is survived by his wife Yvonne, ex-wife Marjorie and children Laura, Thomas, John, Patrick and Peter, stepson Edmund, and grandchildren Eric, Andrew, Ryan, Matthew, Eva and Josephine. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held in April (to be announced).

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
